Merlone Geier Partners has sold the Burien Town Plaza shopping center for $45 million.
The property was acquired by an entity affiliated with Skyline Properties real estate agent and local investor David Kao.
Merlone Geier initially purchased the property in 2011 for $14.4 million, or about $102 per square foot.
The investment and development firm has over the years purchased several retail centers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Current properties within Merlone Geier’s portfolio include Sunset Square in Federal Way, Aurora Shopping Center in Seattle, and Alderwood Plaza in Lynnwood, a Registry report noted.