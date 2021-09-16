Merit Construction Celebrates Completion of Two Projects, Takes Part in Local Charity Effort

Commercial contractor Merit Construction has been busy lately, completing two new projects — Lake Young’s Elementary School in Kent and Porsche of Tacoma — and taking part in the second annual SOCKTember Competition.
Merit's new addition to Lake Young’s Elementary School in Kent is a multipurpose room that includes a 4,000-square-foot building with a kitchen and gathering area off an already existing gymnasium.
On the outside of the building, a new storm system for the facility with retention ponds and storm drains was installed, a masonry dumpster enclosure was constructed, and the school’s bus loop was revised to accommodate and expand drop-off and pick-up points. In addition, the West parking lot was improved to include new sidewalks, parking stalls, and landscaped islands to support traffic flow and pedestrian safety.
Merit's recent new addition and remodel at Porsche of Tacoma, which took more than a year to complete, added a 6,200-square-foot Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) to the existing service area and renovated the 15,000-square-foot building that was already there.
The most significant interior improvements to the project included a new vehicle delivery room in the showroom with operable glass partitions and an illuminated ceiling for highlighting features at the time of the new vehicle delivery, and a new high-speed door to enter the new vehicle delivery room.
The project also included many exterior upgrades, most notable being new siding, a new entry, a large skylight, a new vault, relocation of the existing grease interceptor, and the storm and sanitary sewer lines.
Meanwhile, Merit is once again taking part in DYOJO’s local sock competition, SOCKTember, to help raise sock donations for those experiencing homelessness. Merit will be giving the donations it receives to St. Francis House — Puyallup Valley and the Tacoma Rescue Mission.
Now through Sept. 30, donations can be dropped off at Merit’s office, at 3020 S. 96th St., in Lakewood, during normal business hours, or ordered online through its Amazon Wish List and then mailed directly to the office.
Last year, Merit participated in the competition under the team name “Tacoma Sockhawks.” It collected a total of 1,450 socks and placed second.