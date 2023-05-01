Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, has formed a new partnership with private transportation company Northwestern Stage Lines to expand service options for 35 cities in Washington and Idaho, including trips to Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Boise.
“We are excited for this new opportunity to offer our customers service in the Northwest,” said Colin Emberson, commercial vice president for Megabus, in a prepared statement. “The partnership with Northwestern Stage Line will allow us to expand our network to Idaho and Washington for the very first time.”
“We are thrilled about this opportunity to offer these new routes to Megabus customers,” added Jacob Price, owner of Northwestern Stage Lines, in a prepared statement. “We have been a transportation staple in Idaho and Washington for almost 100 years and look forward to many more. We are confident that our high level of service will serve this new customer base well.”
Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased by visiting here.