Meadow Park Golf Course’s operations supervisor Erik Haag was named PGA Golf Professional of the Year for the Western Washington Chapter.
The award recognizes PGA golfing professionals who have performed outstanding services. It is one of the highest honors the golfing organization can bestow. Candidates must demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership, strong moral character, and a substantial record of service to the association and the game of golf, a release said.
“Haag models the characteristics of a PGA golf professional, a complete understanding of all aspects of the golf operation, from play to business, to course conditions,” said Chris Goodman, Meadow Park Golf Course manager, in a statement. “He is the industry expert on player development, the business of golf, youth programming, as well as golf trends and current industry climate.”
Born in Staten Island, Haag moved to Washington at the age of 12, where he and his family lived on the golf course. Every day in the summer, he would find lost golf balls and sit at a hole all day selling them to players. He would watch each golfer swing and then try to imitate the same movements. With his parents’ support, he bought some clubs and started playing the game.
Haag’s list of accomplishments is expansive. He sits on youth player development committees, supports sister golf courses by participating in interview panels, launched the PGA Junior league, manages the First Tee of South Puget Sound partnership, managed the Tacoma Public Schools golf program, manages specialized recreation programs, hosted Special Olympics of Washington regional tournament, hosted Washington Junior Golf Association events, and many others.
“We should honor golf’s history, and how far we’ve come, but where we’ve come from may not be what drives us into the future.” Haag said. “Players today may not look, dress or act like traditional golfers of the past. It is important that the course welcomes and adjusts to ensure an inclusive environment for all players. Mentoring is a key part of that.”