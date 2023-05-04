The American Planning Association and the Planning Association of Washington awarded the City of Tacoma's Planning and Development Services Department's Long-Range Planning team an Excellence in Planning Award in the implementation category for the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan.
The award acknowledges the plan's focus on quick implementation, which has already begun. Implementation of the plan will continue with support from the Neighborhood Planning Program and in partnership with McKinley Hill neighbors.
The plan was developed after more than a year of community engagement that included steering groups, committees, surveys, community events, and action mapping. It outlines specific goals, recommendations, and actions for the city and its partners to support implementation of the community’s vision of the future of McKinley Hill. These actions are outlined in the recently adopted McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan document, which is available here.
“We are honored that our colleagues in the APA and PAW recognized the amazing work that has been done toward this plan by the community, our elected officials and our city staff,” said Lauren Hoogkamer, city principal planner and the Neighborhood Planning Program manager, in a prepared statement. “This honor truly belongs to the community, thanks to the hours of work that they put into this process.”
The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan is the first neighborhood plan through the City’s Neighborhood Planning Program, which was launched in January 2022 as a pilot and was officially funded for continuation in the 2023-2024 biennium budget.