Independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews announced that executive vice president and industrial specialist Matt McLennan has been elected to the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County.
McLennan specializes in the leasing, sale, development, management, and investment of industrial properties in the greater Puget Sound region. Since joining Kidder Mathews in 2017, he has facilitated more than three million square feet of sale and lease transactions, with total consideration exceeding $300 million, a release said.
“I am honored and excited to begin this new journey with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County. As a local professional, I’ve always held our EDB in high regard and applauded their spirit in attracting businesses to our local community. I look forward to lending my expertise from the real estate perspective to further advance the mission,” said McLennan in a prepared statement.
The EDB is a nonprofit economic development organization focused on helping companies create new jobs and grow the economy of the South Sound. It's comprised of leaders from across the Tacoma-Pierce County community, serving three-year terms and representing private businesses, public institutions, and elected positions. The board’s executive committee includes Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.