The Master Builders Association of Pierce County began raising in January the walls on its sponsored Habitat for Humanity Home in Tacoma’s Fern Hill community.
“It takes all of us — nonprofits, businesses, government, and individual volunteers and donors — to address the affordable housing crisis we’re currently facing,” said Sherrana Kildun, chief philanthropy officer with Tacoma Habitat, in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled about this partnership. Seeing Master Builder volunteers on the construction site side-by-side with future homeowners Kevin and Chan this past week was absolutely beautiful. This is why we do this — to change lives and create stability today to ensure a brighter future tomorrow. We need partners like Master Builders to make this happen.”
Local elected officials who champion affordable and attainable housing were invited to attend the wall raising. “We are committed to building and preserving attainable housing in Pierce County,” said county executive Bruce Dammeier. “We have $100 million in our budget with plans to create a wide variety of housing types and options to serve everyone.”
Habitat for Humanity has built, renovated, and sold more than 300 homes in Pierce County, serving more than 2,000 residents. Master Builders is a trade association representing the housing and the residential construction industry. Master Builders and its members consist of more than 850 businesses and 10,000 employees.