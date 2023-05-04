The Master Builders Association of Pierce County’s Remodeler’s Council is hosting May 16 the 25th iteration of the Remodeling Excellence Awards to honor exceptional projects completed in Pierce County.
At the event, the association will be honoring legacy members responsible for the council’s successes in addition to celebrating this year’s award winners.
The event will be hosted at Farm 12 in Puyallup. Tickets are priced at $70 and include appetizers, dinner, dessert, and two drink coupons. Reserved seating is available for sponsors and parties of eight.
For more information about the awards, contact membership and events director Cassie Aberle.