Two staff members of the Master Builders Association of Pierce County have been awarded first place in the Best Web Program 2.0 category at the National Association of Home Builders Association Excellence Awards.
The association announced that staff members Jessie Gamble and Bailee Butcher were recognized for their work on the Master Builders Meta suite, a web program that revolutionized the association’s online presence through Facebook and Instagram and enhanced its services to members, a release said.
“We are extremely proud of Jessie Gamble and Bailee Butcher for their exceptional achievement in winning first place in the Best Web Program 2.0 category at the NAHB Association Excellence Awards," said Master Builders Association President Chris Lockhart in a statement. "Their hard work, creativity, and commitment to advancing our association’s digital footprint have made a significant impact on our members and the broader home building community."
The Association Excellence Awards, presented annually by the NAHB, aim to recognize and honor the accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management, the release noted.