Mason Transit Authority has named bus driver Anita Givens as its 2022 Employee of the Year.
“Anita’s daily work habits inspire everyone to do their best to serve our customers,” said Amy Asher, Mason Transit general manager, in a prepared statement. “She’s an outstanding member of our team.”
Givens joined Mason Transit in 2014 after being a regular transit rider and being encouraged by her bus driver to apply. Now, she serves her community on routes throughout Mason County. In nominating Givens, her co-workers described her as being the employee who best demonstrates Mason Transit’s commitment to customer service and to enhancing the quality of life for Mason County citizens.
Givens also was recognized for her role as a union shop steward, communicating with members and management.