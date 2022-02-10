Mason Transit Authority has donated, through its Van Grant Program, two 2006 Ford Econoline 12-passenger vans to Mason County Search and Rescue and Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center to help the nonprofits better respond to people in need.
Mason County Search and Rescue anticipates using its van for nearly 4,200 passenger trips this year. Volunteer search teams will travel to and from search sites, travel to basecamps for emergency assignments, and will ride together to training sessions. Volunteers usually drive their own vehicles to a search, which could generate 50 cars or more.
The donated van replaces a 1991 transit bus and will tow the group’s new operations trailer. Search and Rescue works closely with the Mason County Sheriff and also will use the van for welfare checks, evidence searches, and evacuations.
Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Turning Pointe will use the van to safely transport people to and from the shelter, sometimes in emergency situations. The van also will help staff pick up donations and supplies to benefit residents.
The van additionally gives Turning Pointe the chance to schedule weekly outings for residents, especially youth.