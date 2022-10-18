Mason Transit announced this week that it completed a $10 million project to improve park and ride facilities.
The project, which started in 2016, saw work on five new and renovated locations that boosted commuter parking from 154 to 506 spaces, the release said, noting that about $9 million of the project’s cost was covered by state grants.
“Completion of the project couldn’t come at a better time with increased ridership and new service hours being added,” Mason Transit Authority General Manager Amy Asher said in the release. “Higher gas prices mean more people are taking the bus — and we are ready for them.”
The work will be celebrated Oct. 25 at noon with a ribbon-cutting event at the Belfair Park and Ride multipurpose building on Northeast Log Yard Road. The Belfair Park and Ride itself acts the northern hub for Mason Transit and opened to the public in May.