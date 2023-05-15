For the second year in a row, Mason Health has selected several Mason County students to receive full-ride higher education scholarships in a designated medical pathway.
The scholarships are the product of a partnership between Mason Health and Shelton School District as part of an effort to increase the number of health care employees in Mason County and provide students with opportunities to continue their education during tough economic times.
Six students were chosen for the scholarship in 2022. For 2023, nine have been selected.
“Mason Health was so impressed with the caliber of young adults who applied for the scholarships,” Mason Health chief nursing officer Melissa Strong said in a release. “They all did amazing during the interviews. We increased the number of scholarships available so we could remove barriers for any of our communities of youth to embark on a career path with Mason Health. We hope by removing the financial barriers, they will be able to focus on school and learning what they need to become successful, productive adults that remain in our community.”
Upon completion of their programs, the selected students will be offered a position at Mason Health if positions are available.
This year’s phlebotomy scholarship recipients are:
- Dolores Andres-Gervacio, 18
- Anthony Castaneda Martin, 17
- Pedro Jimenez, 18
- Milo Young, 18
This year’s registered nursing scholarship recipients are:
- Wyatt Anthis, 18
- Henry Gomez Cruz, 18
- Heaven Smith, 17
Additionally, this year’s recipient for the medical assistant program is Olivia Henry (18) and Feona Caxhandra Suson Medina (17) is the recipient for the certified nursing assistant program.
Winners of the scholarships were celebrated May 10 at Mason General Hospital during the organization's “Mason Health Week,” which also coincided with the organization’s 55th anniversary.
“Mason Health is proud to have been a part of the Mason County community for 55 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community in meaningful ways, such as with our scholarship program,” said Mason Health chief development and communication officer Jennifer Capps in the release. “Here’s to the next 55 years.”