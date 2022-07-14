For the first time since 2019, Mason General Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraising golf tournament is back.
Previously known as the Quality Care Open Golf Tournament, the event will be known this year as The Jack Stark Invitational, renamed in honor of the 25-years-standing Golf Tournament Committee chair.
The Jack Stark Invitational takes place at the LakeLand Village Golf & Country Club in Allyn this year Aug. 12. The tournament previously took place there in 2014.
“We are very excited to return to LakeLand Village Golf Course this year,” said Golf Tournament Committee chair Karen Schade in a statement. “Supporting this event means supporting quality health care in Mason County.”
The goal of The Jack Stark Invitational is to raise equipment money for the Birth Center at Mason General.
Tickets will include prizes, team photos, and meals. The event is invitation-only, but there are some community team spaces available. There also are hole sponsorships available for local businesses. Those who are interested in supporting the hospital by playing in the tournament or donating can contact the Mason General Hospital Foundation office.
Learn more about The Jack Stark Invitational here.