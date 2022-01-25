Mary Bridge Hospital, located in Tacoma, recently expanded its book program, Mary Bridge Reads, to children who are hospitalized and visiting for wellness check-ups.
Beginning Jan. 27 — which is also Family Literacy Day — every patient admitted to the hospital can pick out a book completely free of charge to enjoy during their stay and take home after.
For patients that will have a longer hospital stay, volunteers will bring a cart to each floor every day for kids to pick up a brand new and age-appropriate book of their choice.
“Learning to read is one of the most important developmental goals of childhood— one that should not only be encouraged during times of wellness,” Mary Bridge Children’s Inpatient Services Provider Robyn Rodgers MD said in a statement.
According to the national Reach Out and Read program, kids who were regularly encouraged to read benefitted from improved language development, communication skills, a wider vocabulary, increased patience, empathy, and more.
“Literacy is the cornerstone of personal agency and societal participation, the power of which has been known for centuries,” Rogers added. “Promoting literacy is nothing short of promoting equity and inclusion. As these are central values at Mary Bridge Children’s, it’s a natural extension to include literacy promotion in our daily work.”
To bring the program to life, Curious Bear Toy and Books Shop in Fircrest is working with the children’s hospital to bring more than 500 books for infants, children, and young adults.
“I love that we’re able to give back and partner with our community in this way — it’s a total win-win. The small business is supported, our patients get beautiful, high-quality books. We hope these books are a positive memory from their hospital stay,” said Rogers.