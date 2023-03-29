Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network announced in a release this week the official opening of a new medical pavilion in Puyallup.
Several of the pediatric clinics located in the city (including Mary Bridge Children’s Pediatrics — Evergreen, Woodcreek Pediatrics — Puyallup, Mary Bridge’s Children’s urgent care, and Mary Bridge Children’s outpatient center) will be relocated there.
The pavilion stretches 40,000 square feet and is located at 1700 5th St. S.E. — an address close to Mary Bridge’s therapy services building on the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital campus.
“We’re excited to open this facility and believe it'll help many patients and families receive comprehensive care much closer to home,” said Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s, in a release. “By expanding our available services in Puyallup, families in East Pierce County and the surrounding area can now have a similar experience to that of our Tacoma outpatient center, where they have access to their child’s primary care team as well as many pediatric specialists and therapies to help their children thrive, heal and live their lives to the fullest.”
