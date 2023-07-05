To help ensure kids don’t lose access to free or reduced-priced meals during the summer months when school is out, Mary Bridge Children’s, in partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program, is offering free summer meals for youth under 18.
Meals are available now through Sept. 1 inside Mary Bridge Children’s Outpatient Center — Tacoma Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to program requirements, meals must be consumed on site, a release noted. Chairs will be set up inside the outpatient center for children to sit and eat their meals.
Serving as a USDA sponsor site for free summer meals since 2019, Mary Bridge Children’s welcomes all youth, regardless of their circumstances, the release said. Families can use the USDA’s Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder to access community sites in addition to Mary Bridge Children’s.