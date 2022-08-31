MultiCare Health System announced earlier this week that the children’s therapy division of UW Medicine’s Valley Medical Center — which has served local families for more than 25 years — is becoming part of the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network.
The move will be official Sept. 25.
“I believe this transition will be an excellent realignment in a robust pediatric system of care,” Valley Medical Center CEO Jeannine Erickson Grinnell said in a release. “I’m excited about what the future holds for staff and the patients served here.”
Valley Medical Center’s operations will be transferred to Mary Bridge Children’s without any lapse in care, the release noted, adding that children’s therapy staff who are looking to stay at the center will become part of the MultiCare/Mary Bridge Children’s team.
