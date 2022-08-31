Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital today shared revisions to the plans and design for its $415 million Tacoma construction project, whose original 2024 completion date has been deferred to early 2026.
“Our vision is to be the Pacific Northwest’s highest value system of care for kids,” Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt every part of health care, including staffing and global supply chain issues. We took this time to reassess our master plans for this once-in-a-generation opportunity and implemented additional feedback from physicians, staff, and community members, as well as adjusted designs to reflect trends in medicine such as bringing more services into the outpatient space.”
The campus will include a new inpatient hospital tower and an ambulatory building featuring specialty clinics and urgent care services, a release said, noting that new buildings will be detached from the hospital’s existing outpatient center. Construction on the ambulatory building is set to start in mid-2024.
Other changes to the project include a reduction in inpatient hospital square footage (from 300,000 to 250,000) and a reduction in new parking spots (from 1,100 to 800). Mary Bridge is partnering with Earl Swensson Associates and TGB Architects for architecture and design and CBRE for project management.
“While this delay is unfortunate, we’re confident that it is the best way to improve access to care for the thousands of children who rely on us for their medical needs,” Poltawsky said in the release.