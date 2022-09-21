The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) announced this week that it is now accepting nominations for its Lifetime Service Award and its Emerging Leader Award.
Honorees will be recognized at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration event slated for Jan. 16, 2023.
“By recognizing the important contributions from these community members and their leadership in transforming Tacoma, we honor Dr. King’s legacy each year,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a release. “Their work and the uplifting cultural celebration Dr. King inspires us all as we continue to heal the heart of Tacoma.”
Recipients are typically people, organizations, or groups that have “demonstrated a meaningful contribution to serving the community through human rights efforts, commitment to education or sharing of their skills, and embody the legacy of King’s teachings and actions to represent people of all color in the pursuit of hope, healing, and sustainable peace,” the release said.
CERC picks the honorees; it also oversees the January event, which this year will be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. (It can also be streamed on TV Tacoma, Facebook, and the City’s Facebook page.)
Submit a nomination here.