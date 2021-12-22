The Tacoma Youth Marine Foundation announced in a press release this week that it will soon host a training vessel offering maritime skill training and marine science education geared toward youth.
The foundation announced on Dec. 21 a capital campaign to purchase the vessel — the MV Baysmart Express, which was remodeled in 2015 — and bring it to its Foss Waterway campus. According to the release, the Ben B. Cheney Foundation made a substantial donation.
The campaign is the largest campaign in the foundation’s history, the release said.
“We have had 98 years of successful youth development in Tacoma, but our current wooden vessels are at capacity and aging out,” said foundation executive director and CEO Monique Valenzuela in the release. “As we look to bridge the gap and provide on-water experiences to local youth, especially those traditionally underrepresented, bringing this world-class training vessel to Tacoma will take us into the next 90 years and expand our reach exponentially.”
Foundation educational programs are currently conducted on the organization’s campus and docks. The MV Baysmart Express can accommodate 100 passengers with a licensed captain and two deckhands, according to the release.
