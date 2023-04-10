The median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums in Pierce County in March dropped 6.2% from March 2022, while Thurston County was flat from a year ago. Additionally, total active listings rose, while the number of pending and closed sales dropped in each county, according to figures released last week by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Across the 26-county region covered by NWMLS, median sales prices dropped 7.5%, showing declines in some key metrics for March compared to a year ago, but steady gains when compared to February and January.
“From February to March, key indicators, including new and active listings, pending sales and closed sales are trending upward,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Bellevue-based Coldwell Banker Bain, said in a NWMLS news release on the 26-county report. Areawide prices have also increased since January, up nearly 5.9%. “Despite the year-over-year comparisons showing declines, the year-to-date trends indicate the market is moving in a positive direction, towards a healthy market, albeit at a lower velocity than last year.”
In Pierce County, the median sales price of homes and condos combined was $516,000 last month. For homes only, the median was $526,000, down 5.6% from March 2022. For condos only, the median was $399,475, down 0.9%. Among Pierce County markets, Rosedale had the highest median sales price for single-family homes last month, $1.1 million, down 22.5% from a year ago.
In Thurston County, the median sales price of homes and condos combined was $499,950 last month. For homes only, the median was $499,990, down 1%. For condos only, the median was $277,500, down 2.6%. Boston Harbor had the highest median sales price for single-family homes, $787,500, down 6.1% from March 2022.
In other South Sound counties, the median sales price of homes and condos combined was: Kitsap County, $510,000, down 4.7%; Mason County, $405,000, down 1.2%; Grays Harbor, $337,500, down 3.6%; and Lewis County, $380,000, down 4.9%.
The combination of newly added listings and slower pace of sales contributed to a buildup of inventory during March, but supplies are still limited in many areas, including Pierce and Thurston counties, where there was a month of inventory, well below the four to six months widely considered to be a balanced market between for buyers and sellers.
“The spring housing market, which usually kicks off in February, finally showed up in March when new listings increased by significant numbers, month over month,” Windermere chief economist Matthew Gardner said in the release. “While total inventory in the King, Snohomish and Pierce counties region grew over 14% from February, the number of homes for sale in this tri-county area was down 40% when compared to March 2019 (pre-pandemic).”
Commenting on prices, Gardner added, “Despite the growing number of available homes for sale, sellers in King County are holding firm, with listing prices increasing by over 5% compared to February. In Snohomish County, listing prices were up just shy of 5%, and they were flat in Pierce County.”
Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest in Tacoma/Gig Harbor, added, “All signs point toward a rather unusual market through the end of 2023. Lowering prices, lowering interest rates, and longer days on the market signal some of the unpredictability of the current market.”
Buyers want to buy now because they see modest reductions in prices and rates, he said.
“Sellers want to sell now before prices fall even further and there’s less competition. There’s a paradox not seen in prior markets where low inventory generally brings higher prices," Beeson said.