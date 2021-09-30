Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed a proclamation recognizing October in Washington as Manufacturing Month — a celebratory period that, paired with National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 1, looks to raise awareness of the achievements and opportunities the manufacturing industry offers statewide.
To spread awareness of statewide Manufacturing Month efforts, manufacturing organization Impact Washington recently put together a list culling events in Washington that are supporting the overall goals of manufacturing month.
Many of them are virtual; you can find the full collection on the Impact Washington website here.
If you’re hosting an event related to Manufacturing Month but don’t see it included on the list, email marketing@impactwashington.org.