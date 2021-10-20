A small set of Puyallup-area voters recently received two ballot packets due to a mailing mistake made by a vendor who provides printing and mailing for Pierce County Elections.
According to county officials, an estimated 63 to 171 voters in the Puyallup area were sent two ballot mailing packets that contain the same envelopes and ballot for the voter. The vendor has confirmed that this error was limited in scope and did not impact any other areas.
Controls are in place to prevent both ballots from being counted, county representatives stated. The Auditor’s Office has already reached out to the affected voters, who were instructed to return either one of the ballots and to destroy the other. Should a voter return both ballots, only one of the ballots will be counted.
Voters with questions can call Pierce County Elections at 253-798-VOTE (8683). The Auditor’s office has alerted the Office of the Secretary of State of the incident.