Seattle rapper Macklemore opened a new pop-up shop at University Village to promote his golf apparel brand, Bogey Boys, over the weekend.
This marks the second pop-up shop for Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty.
In the fall, Haggerty opened a location in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, which recently closed after a six-month stint in the area.
This new store is smaller than the original and focuses primarily on the brand’s golf-inspired gear. Bogey Boys isn't Haggerty's only golf-related venture: he also recently helped launch the Five Iron Golf Seattle indoor golf center — which he co-owns — in Capitol Hill.
The U-Village location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more about the brand here.