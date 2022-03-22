Habitat for Humanity announced today that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted $15 million across four Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity affiliates affecting communities in Pierce, King, Kittitas, Thurston, and Clallam counties. The contribution is part of her recent move to gift a total of $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International as well as 83 other Habitat affiliate organizations.
“To be recognized with a donation from Ms. Scott is truly humbling,” Tacoma-Pierce County Habitat CEO Maureen Fife said in a press release. “Our organization's staff and board have continually refined and elevated the work, led by vision and strategy, hard labor, and boundless compassion for our community. Our top priorities will be to increase our capacity to effectively provide lasting housing solutions and increased stability for local families and individuals."
The release noted that philanthropic gifts like Scott’s help continue to keep entry-level homeownership a reality in the community — something that is becoming increasingly untenable as the wealth gap continues to widen.
“We are honored and humbled by this unprecedented donation to our organization,” South Puget Sound Habitat CEO Carly Colgan said in the release. “This investment will help us increase our capacity and sustainability while growing our commitment to providing climate-resilient affordable housing solutions. Ultimately, we will be able to serve more families in Thurston County, changing lives and bettering our community.”