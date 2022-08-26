The Seattle and Tacoma branches of nonprofit organization network Friends of the Children have received a combined gift of $5.1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a larger series of donations to Friends of the Children — totaling $44 million — from Scott.
Friends of the Children provides for children in the foster care system by assigning them professional mentors who support them for 12 or more years. Ninety-two percent of foster youths with Friends of Children mentors enroll in higher education, enter the military, or enter the workforce, according to the organization’s website.
“We are honored to receive this historic gift from MacKenzie Scott," said Friends of the Children — Tacoma Executive Director JR Nobles in a statement. “We’re especially excited for what this means for the youth we currently serve, and many more we will get to serve.
The donation will allow Friends of the Children to provide more mentors and reach more foster children in the Seattle/Tacoma area, a release said. It also will support the organization's three-year plan, which involves utilizing input from the youth to improve the its approach.
Learn more about Friends of the Children — Tacoma here.