Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) contractor MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions has announced a move from its West Seattle headquarters — where it's operated since 1988 — to a newly remodeled building in SeaTac.
The company’s former president owned the current headquarter building and recently sold it, allowing the company to re-envision its workplace. MacDonald-Miller chose to build the new headquarters for a hybrid office workforce, reducing the number of square feet from 60,000 in the former headquarters to 50,000 in the new space, according to a release.
“We chose to go with a hybrid workforce model for our office staff because it reduces our carbon footprint and is good for employees because it offers more flexibility. We tried it through COVID and proved to be a highly productive office team,” said CEO Gus Simonds in a prepared statement, who added that most employees live in the south and/or east part of the Puget Sound region. “We were quite intentional about where to move and how to design our space. It’s a new chapter for MacDonald-Miller and we’re excited for our future.”
The company will not only occupy 45,000 square feet on the 6th and 7th floors of the new building but also will have 5,000 square feet of space on the ground floor that will be used for its MLAB — a virtual reality lab where customers can experience in advance what their building’s mechanical systems will look like.
The ground floor also will hold MacDonald-Miller’s Smart Buildings Command Center, where customers can view their mechanical systems in real time. It will additionally include a room for customer education and community events. The duct work on the 6th and 7th floors will be exposed — some painted to melt into the ceiling and others left in its natural metallic state for a more industrial look — to show customers options if they too want exposed duct work.