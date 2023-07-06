Homebuyers continue to compete for a limited inventory of homes for sale, which is keeping sales prices strong and resulting in multiple offers over listed prices in some cases — all while mortgage interest rates remain persistently high.
While there were 6,842 closed sales of single-family homes and condominiums in June in the 26-county area represented by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service — the most since September 2022 — that number was still down 24.4% from June 2022, NWMLS said today. It reported about 1.6 months of inventory of homes for sale, still far below what’s considered a balanced market of four to six months.
“In real estate, it is all about the supply and demand principle,” J. Lennox Scott, executive officer at John L. Scott Real Estate, said in the NWMLS news release. “In the current housing market environment, in the more affordable and mid-price ranges where 80% of transactions are occurring, we are observing a virtually sold-out market which has been sending prices higher.”
The median price for all closed sales last month was $625,000, down 3.85% from a year ago, but prices are up about 12.2% since January, the release said. Seventeen counties reported double-digit price gains since January.
In Pierce County, the median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined was $531,000 in June, down 5.2% from June 2022. In Thurston County, the median was $514,000, down 1.2%.
Elsewhere in the South Sound, the combined medians were: Mason County, $400,000, down 13%; Lewis County, $415,500, down 7.7%; Grays Harbor County, $352,250, down 6.1%; and Kitsap County, $550,666, down 8.7%.
NWMLS said its members added 9,481 new listings to inventory during June, the highest total since August 2022 when brokers replenished inventory with 9,914 new listings.
Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner noted the number of homes for sale in Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties jumped nearly 16.6% from May.
“That said, the number of homes for sale in the Central Puget Sound area in June was down 48% from the same month in 2019 (pre-pandemic),” he said in the release. “I believe much of the reason for this is that almost 33% of in-state homeowners have mortgage rates at or below 3%, and 87% of owners have rates below 5%. There is little incentive to list your home for sale if you don’t have to.”
Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.81% in its weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That’s up from 6.71% last week. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 5.3%, Freddie Mac said.
Frank Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services in Silverdale, said despite year-over-year declines in listings, sales, and prices in Kitsap County, there is pent-up demand.
“We have a lot of new inventory coming online,” he said in NWMLS’s release. “While the spike in interest rates may have held buyers at bay, they are now coming out in droves and we are dealing with multiple offers — in many cases above list price offers with few or no concessions.” The number of cash transactions also is increasing, he noted.
“With the USS Ronald Reagan relocating to Bremerton from Japan and the recent return of the USS Nimitz after a seven-month deployment, rental housing in Kitsap County is at a premium,” Leach added. “People are now making the move as inventory increases ever so slightly and slowly.”
Looking at single-family homes sales only, the median in Kitsap County was $550,000, down 8.3% from a year ago; Pierce County’s median was $545,000, down 4.2%; and Thurston’s was $515,000, down 1.9%.