The Tacoma Public Utility Board has announced that William Bridges, a principal policy analyst for the Pierce County Council, is now serving as the board's newest member.
The Public Utility Board position became available following Mark Patterson’s retirement from the board. Christine Cooley now serves as chair, Carlos Watson as vice chair, and John O’Loughlin as secretary. Holland Cohen also is a member.
Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Tacoma City Council.
The Public Utility Board is a five-person governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities, which consists of Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail. Tacoma Public Utilities serves 200,000 customers in the Tacoma-Pierce County area.
Bridges is a resident of South Tacoma and works as a non-partisan analyst for the Pierce County Council. He previously worked for CenturyLink directing its government affairs in Washington State. He also spent 19 years as a non-partisan counsel for the Washington State Senate, primarily assigned to committees covering utility and environmental issues. He has also worked for the Kitsap County Superior Court, the Washington State Court of Appeals in Tacoma, and the Bonneville Power Administration.