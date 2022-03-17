Leaders in the South Sound are excited to again have the opportunity to meet in person and are ready to charge ahead for the rest of the year.
Such was the theme for the South Sound Business Lead + Follow CEO roundtable held recently at Marriott Tacoma Downtown. The roundtable was sponsored by Heritage Bank and led by Josh Dunn, CEO of Premier Media Group (the publisher of South Sound Business magazine).
Some 20 leaders attended from multiple sectors throughout the region to talk about what they have learned from the past two pandemic-affected years, as well as what they and their organizations plan to invest resources into during the rest of this year.
For example, Umi Wagoner, co-founder of ETC Tacoma, and Rusty George of Rusty George Creative both said the power of collaborating with others became abundantly clear during the past two years. Others, such as Ben Ferguson of Ferguson Architecture, found out even more so how great a value there is in the ability to stay financially lean.
Other lessons learned included:
- The power of impact investing and deploying immediate cash resources (Kathi Littman of the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation);
- How important it is to always adapt around labor (Corey Campbell of Classy Chassis Car Wash);
- The power of saying no and being humble with employees (Doug Burton of VSG Marketing); and
- Learning how to pivot and lean into the market trends (Chris Dunayski of Gordon T. Jacobs).
When asked where they would be investing resources for the remainder of 2022, attendees were varied in their responses. Some, such as Ferguson, Kyle Rohrbaugh of RPM Mortgage, and Bobbie Bailey of M Agency, said it’s time to embrace the community. On that topic, Mike Runion, owner of 7 Seas Brewing, said specifically, “now is the time to reinvest into your company and support your local ecosystem.”
Additional takeaways included the importance of remaining flexible; hiring and promoting from within; finding quality employees; investing in community outreach; investing in employees and technology; and to look for opportunities to acquire assists where it makes sense to do so.
Those interested in joining the next CEO luncheon may contact josh@premiermedia.net.