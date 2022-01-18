WorkSource and South Puget Sound Community College are sponsoring a free hiring event on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone in the community.
More than 20 different recruiters will be attending, including representatives from Amazon, ECOS, Northwest Carpenters Institute of Washington, both Washington state departments of corrections and revenue, and more.
Attendees will have a chance to chat one-on-one with recruiters from multiple employers via any internet-connected device. Those who wish to join the online event will need to upload a résumé.
Learn more about the event and register here.