Parkland cleaning-product company Spruse has announced that it was one of more than 300 businesses nationwide to receive a deal with Walmart through its Open Call program, which is Walmart’s largest sourcing event.
In June, more than 1,100 businesses from across the country pitched their products made, grown, or assembled in the United States to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call.
According to Walmart, more than 330 of those pitches resulted in a deal for businesses to sell their items to Walmart customers through placement on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves, online at Walmart.com or on Walmart’s Marketplace.
Additionally, business owners of more than 280 products are continuing conversations with merchants for potential deals in the future.