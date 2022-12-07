The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May.
Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and incredible views while at the same time improving flow and functionality to improve the environment and experience for our guests and our teams,” according to a news release.
Kitchen improvements will include better equipment and floor design. The work will assist meal preparation and allow more food items, including a prime steak program, lobster rolls, and expanded seafood offerings.
The bar and cellar also will be improved.
“We are excited about investing in the Lobster Shop this winter and making some much-needed physical improvements to this beautiful restaurant,” Jim Rowe, owner and CEO, said in a statement. “Our guests can rest assured that while the restaurant and bar areas will see some changes to improve the look, feel and flow of the space, they will enjoy the same great dining experience they’ve come to expect from our committed team of professionals.”
The restaurant wants to retain all staff for the reopening and is offering employment at E3 Co.’s other establishments during the renovation, if available, and will subsidize employee commutes, Rowe said. The company is working with all employees to help them apply for and receive unemployment benefits throughout the closure, he added. Lobster Shop managers will remain employed full-time throughout the closure.
E3 bought the Lobster Shop a year ago after the previous owners retired.
Other restaurants under E3 include Seattle’s Metropolitan Grill, Elliott’s Oyster House, and Salt District, plus Wing Dome in Seattle and Kirkland.