Tacoma's Liselotte Penix has been awarded a Regional Caregiver of the Year honor by Maxim Healthcare Services.
“Liselotte embodies compassion and grace, and every day she makes such a difference in the lives of her patients and their families,” Maxim Business Development Manager Juliana Bogataj, who nominated Penix, said in a release.
Penix touts years of industry experience and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Marymount University. Penix has worked as a behavioral health technician at Maxim Healthcare Services for the last five years and regularly operates out of the Tacoma behavioral office.
The release said that Penix is celebrated among her colleagues for her kindness and compassion — particularly as it relates to her youth clients.
On Sept. 19, Penix will receive her award alongside three other regional winners in a ceremony where Maxim will also be announcing the national winner of its John “Doc” Langley National Caregiver of the Year Award.
Visit here for more details about Maxim.