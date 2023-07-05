Local nursing and rehabilitation center Life Care Center of Puyallup has tapped Moussa Compaore to serve as its new executive director.
Compaore has a bachelor’s degree in health informatics and health information management from the University of Washington and has experience working as a nurse. He earned his nursing home administrator license in late April and began leading the Puyallup facility on May 1, a release said.
“I enjoy the ability to be able to form relationships with staff, residents, and families,” Compaore said in the release. “Also, (I enjoy) the ability to implement programs to affect change and help others to make a difference in their lives every day.”
Compaore added that, in his new position, he hopes to improve the facility’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ratings and to increase census.
Life Care Center of Puyallup is one of 15 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Washington managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company with headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee. The organization manages nearly 200 skilled nursing, post-acute, and Alzheimer’s centers across 27 states.