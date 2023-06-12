At the Foundation for Tacoma Students, Executive Director Tafona Ervin and her colleagues believe that equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities is a fundamental human right. This is why the foundation has long implemented its “cradle-to-career” mentality at every step through means such as policy and advocacy, aligned funding, incubating strategies, and more.
We recently asked Ervin about her more than a decade of experience working in the nonprofit world and what she’s learned along the way. Here’s what she had to say.
Remember that this work isn’t about finding an immediate solution; rather, it is about honoring the needs of the communities we serve. It is about demonstrating through your leadership deep compassion and a desire to enable systemic change for future generations.
It is true when they say it is lonely at the top. Own that you will find yourself sitting alone in all of the challenges for which you are working to address, and that people will not fully understand what it takes to lead people, run an organization, spark hope, speak truth to power, and remain true to your values.
Celebrate the wins. Take the time to celebrate your team, your community, and yourself when you’ve met a milestone. The road to true liberation and justice for all is a long road; don’t jump too quickly back into the hard work of addressing these challenges without first fully taking in the small wins that continue to add up to bigger impacts for our future. You deserve it.