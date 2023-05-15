Shallae Hobbs was driven from a young age to work in a field that was in service to others, helping people become their “very best selves.” To that end, Hobbs earned her bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, a master’s in nursing and nursing leadership and management, and her program administrator certificate from the University of Washington Tacoma. Hobbs since has spent 13 years as an RN with experience in clinical and community settings with a focus on pediatrics.
Most recently, Hobbs has served as director of health services for Tacoma Public Schools and is responsible for coordinating and supervising the delivery of health services to students within the district, including clinical support consultation, policy procedure and development, initiative implementation, and more. She also oversees and supports 58 RNs and LPNs who are assigned to 58 sites across Tacoma.
1. Community health nursing in schools is very different from clinical nursing. There is a steep learning curve, and the transition can take three to five years to feel confident in the role. I would encourage individuals to give themselves grace and come to the field with a sense of curiosity and willingness to learn.
2. The role of the school nurse and the services we provide in schools is continuously evolving. Change is certain; be ready and open.
3. Being a team player is a must. We work closely with the multidisciplinary team, community partners, and families. Relationships and communication can help or hinder the care you intend to provide.
4. Find a district you’re interested in, and ask to shadow a school nurse. Make sure that it’s a good fit for you and an area of nursing that you are comfortable practicing.