The 2022 participants of Leadership Thurston County (LTC) spent the last ten months meeting with local, community, and statewide leaders to learn about pressing issues in the South Sound region. Now, class members are ready to graduate and take their newfound knowledge back to their respective communities.
LTC is a 10-month-long program (September through June) by Thurston County Chamber Foundation that enrolls no more than 40 participants each year from private businesses, public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and interested community members.
The program, which has been operating since 1994, is focused on developing knowledge of community leadership and understanding interrelationships of issues that affect the South Sound region.
The 2022 cohort explored economic development, environmental issues, education, and health and human services. In addition, the class received opportunities to have on-site visits to businesses, schools, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations.
The Thurston County Chamber Foundation will be hosting the 2022 cohort’s graduation ceremony June 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake.
Registration in advanced is required. Click here for more details.