The Liquor and Cannabis Board has expanded its contract with security management firm Setracon to provide voluntary, free of charge, on-site security assessments of individual cannabis retailers across Washington.
Following reports of violent break-ins and an LCB-led retail safety forum in March 2022, the LCB initially contracted with Setracon in May 2022 for retail stores in Pierce, King, and Snohomish Counties. This program will now expand to serve cannabis retailers statewide.
The services Setracon will provide include:
Working with retailers to assess potential security risks;
Reviewing criminal threats facing the retailer;
Evaluating and documenting present mitigations and suggest solutions for improvement; and
Providing retailers with a report of findings.