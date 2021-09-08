Law Offices of Adam Boyd, Benjamin Cornell Merge with Gibbs Houston Pauw

Tacoma lawyers Adam Boyd and Benjamin Cornell announced that they are merging with Seattle immigration law firm Gibbs Houston Pauw, creating a team of six attorneys and nine additional staff.
The firm will operate under the name Gibbs Houston Pauw. The law offices of Adam Boyd and the law office of Benjamin Cornell in Tacoma will close, and will operate moving forward from their downtown Seattle location. They will continue to service clients locally and nationally.
“We are thrilled to have Adam and Ben join their practices with ours. These talented attorneys will bring great value to our clients and to the firm that we have built over the last 30 years,” said managing partner Robert Gibbs in a prepared statement.