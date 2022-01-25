Lakewood’s new mayor Jason Whalen is inviting conversations with residents via bimonthly “Community Coffeehouse” conversation sessions.
The first session will be held Jan. 27 to discuss summer events and improvements to Lakewood parks.
The series will replace the former “Coffee with the Mayor” sessions on Tuesday mornings. Initial sessions will be virtual due to present pandemic conditions, but future events will be in person once feasible.
The Jan. 27 event will be held from 6-7 p.m. Click here for more details.
Each session will be themed and begin with a presentation from the mayor or a guest speaker before opening the floor for residents with questions and remarks related to the theme.