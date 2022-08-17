Lakewood was recognized earlier this week for its strides made in climate change and population-growth preparation, a release from the City announced yesterday.
Lakewood was among eight cities statewide to earn a 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award. For Lakewood specifically, Gov. Jay Inslee lauded the 2021 incorporation of an energy and climate change chapter in its most recent Comprehensive Plan. On top of the recognition from Inslee, Lakewood also received a Judges Merit Award for its Lakewood Station District Subarea plan.
“It is an honor to see the city recognized for its proactive planning efforts aimed at improving the quality of life for current and future residents,” Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen said in the release. “We’ve made significant strides, but we still have work to do, and the Lakewood City Council is focused on next steps as it relates to policies around growth and future climate impacts.”
2022 marks the 16th year of the Smart Communities Awards, which recognize local governments and their partners for outstanding work implementing Washington’s Growth Management Act annually.