In partnership with the Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation, the City of Lacey has announced that it is offering scholarships for Business Startup Training.
Two cohorts are scheduled for 2022. The dates are Feb. 1 to March 1, and April 5 to May 3.
The five-week training includes instructor-led webinars, access to online course content, one-on-one business coaching, business mentorship, and no cost access to business plan-writing software for six months. Training topics include:
- Structuring and licensing your start-up;
- Location;
- Brand and marketing;
- Finance and accounting; and
- Business plan writing
Scholarships are available to any new business startups located or planning to locate in the City of Lacey with a focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)-owned startups, veteran-owned startups, and women-owned startups. Click here to fill out a scholarship application.