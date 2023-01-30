The Thurston Economic Development Council has announced that the City of Lacey will receive $1 million in federal funding to complete an upgrade and expansion of the Lacey MakerSpace.
The funding is through Congressionally Directed Spending from Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell. The City will leverage this funding with a local investment of $500,000 to expand the LMS to just under 10,000 square feet to house innovative manufacturing technologies.
According to LMS, the funds will cover much of the costs associated with making vital infrastructure improvements necessary to accommodate all the new equipment — some of which has already been received and made available to members, including waterjet, resin and SLS printers, and more to come over the next year and a half.
“Investing in a skilled workforce is absolutely critical for Washington state to stay competitive. That is why I fought hard when I helped negotiate last year’s spending package to secure $1 million in Congressionally directed funding for the City of Lacey’s Makerspace,” said Murray in a prepared statement. “Makerspace is helping uplift entrepreneurs and small businesses in Thurston County and across the South Sound — building a stronger and more dynamic economy for the entire community. Investing in facilities like Makerspace today, that drive innovation, is how we build an economy for the future.”
The funding builds on a $1 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the LMS to acquire state-of-the-art manufacturing and prototyping equipment and to develop and implement a workforce training program for workers and business owners impacted by the pandemic.
The LMS is an “Innovator’s Workshop and Entrepreneurial Incubator Center” open to the public. It provides community access to high-tech fabrication tools and instructional training including CNC fabrication, metalworking, woodworking, textiles, and electronics. LMS is a collaborative partnership between the City of Lacey, the Thurston EDC Center for Business and Innovation, and Saint Martin’s University.