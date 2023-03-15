Thanks to an injection of local and congressional funding, the Lacey MakerSpace — which is a collaborative partnership between the City of Lacey, Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation, and Saint Martin’s University — is expanding and investing in new equipment.
Construction is expected to be completed by late summer 2023.
Located on Saint Martin’s University campus, LMS provides community access to high-tech fabrication tools and instructional training including metalworking, woodworking, textiles, and electronics.
With $1 million from the Congressionally Directed Omnibus Appropriations Bill, $300,000 invested from the City of Lacey, and $100,000 from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation, LMS is expanding its space from 3,500 square feet to nearly 10,000 square feet in Zaverl Hall on the Saint Martin’s University campus.
In 2021, LMS also received $1.2 million from the EDA CARES Act Grant to invest in new equipment and workforce training programming.
Infrastructure improvements to the LMS are being managed by Forma Construction, which includes an expansion of the space itself and upgrades for power, water, and air to support equipment coming from the 2021 funding.
This equipment includes SLS and SLA printers; high-strength precision manufacturing equipment; 3D printers for prototyping; welding; woodworking; textiles; and more.
In addition, LMS will offer expanded programming and technical training.