Lacey Logistics, a 141,884-square-foot Class A industrial building in Lacey, has sold for $23.8 million to a confidential buyer, according to CBRE, which represented the seller.
The seller was Panattoni Development Co. and GLP Capital Partners (GCP).
Lacey Logistics is located at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Thurston County, less than 1.5 miles from Interstate 5, about 35 minutes south of the Port of Tacoma, and 55 minutes south of downtown Seattle.
Completed in 2021, the facility is fully leased to three tenants: Morgan Transfer, Direct Export, and Blue Line Foodservice, CBRE said.
“Despite the current market volatility, the Seattle area’s exceptional industrial fundamentals continue to prevail,” said Brett Hartzell of CBRE National Partners in the Pacific Northwest, who represented the seller with colleague Paige Morgan.
Tenant demand is outpacing supply in the Puget Sound, which pushed industrial vacancy rates down to 4.2 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to CBRE research. In the Lacey submarket, the rate was just 2.6 percent. Industrial investment sales rose in the quarter, totaling $912.7 million, nearly double second quarter’s volume of $469.2 million, the company said.