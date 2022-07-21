The City of Lacey has developed a new online permitting portal to make it easier for contractors and other members of the public to apply for and receive City permits.
By logging into the new portal, registered users can:
- Access existing permits and projects;
- Apply for over-the-counter building and electrical permits, including permits for air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, water heaters, temporary power, low-voltage projects, signs, re-roofing projects, solar panels, and more;
- Apply for some land-use permits;
- Track the progress of an active permit application;
- Request an inspection; and
- Pay for permits with a credit card (with at 3 percent convenience fee). (According to the City, Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment capabilities, with no surcharge, will soon be available.)
The City plans to further improve customer service by adding more permit types in the near future.