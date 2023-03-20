Lacey's Historical Commission has announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lacey Historian of the Year Award, now through March 31, in celebration of Lacey History Month in May.
Established in 2002, the award recognizes local residents and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation or promotion of Lacey’s history.
Nomination forms are available online here and at the Lacey Parks, Culture, and Recreation Department. The Lacey Historical Commission will consider award candidates at their regular meeting held April 19 at 6 p.m. The public may attend the meeting in person at Lacey City Hall or online via Zoom.
For more information on the Historian of the Year program, Lacey History Month, or the Lacey Historical Commission, call the Lacey Parks, Culture, and Recreation Department at (360) 491-0857.