The Lacey City Council is currently recruiting for a Historical Commission position due to be vacated in the fall of 2023.
The commission aims to bolster awareness and preservation of Lacey’s local historic resources. Members typically serve three-year terms, with a two-term limit.
Historical Commission members work to create opportunities for public education and interpretative programs, encourage preservation of items and properties of historical significance, and review nominations to the Lacey Register of Historic Places.
Generally, applicants must be a Lacey resident or live in Lacey’s Urban Growth Area. Some flexibility will be given to professionals experienced in evaluating historic resources in disciplines like history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, and/or American studies.
The commission meets every third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. Applications will be accepted through May 9.
For more information about the Historical Commission or to apply, visit here. For additional questions, please contact the Lacey City Clerk’s Office here.